Notable Wednesday Option Activity: URI, CLFD, LEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 3,432 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 343,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 801,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 1,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,800 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD) options are showing a volume of 625 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 62,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 148,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,500 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 13,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,800 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

