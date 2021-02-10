Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UPWK, AMGN, URI

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK), where a total of 8,177 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 817,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.6% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 10,864 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,600 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 2,962 contracts, representing approximately 296,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,200 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

