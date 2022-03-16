Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UPST, UPS, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 76,806 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 10,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 14,718 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 5,916 contracts, representing approximately 591,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, UPS options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.