Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UPS, ULTA, LYV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 14,072 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,700 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 4,163 contracts, representing approximately 416,300 underlying shares or approximately 51% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 5,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 559,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,200 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, ULTA options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

