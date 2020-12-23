Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UPS, QDEL, DISH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 16,075 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL) saw options trading volume of 3,051 contracts, representing approximately 305,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 746,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,100 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 19,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,500 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

