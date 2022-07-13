Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UNH, ROKU, ENV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 18,796 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:
Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 34,863 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,900 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:
And Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) options are showing a volume of 2,322 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 232,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of ENV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 533,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of ENV. Below is a chart showing ENV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNH options, ROKU options, or ENV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.