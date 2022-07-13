Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UNH, ROKU, ENV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 18,796 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 34,863 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,900 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

And Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) options are showing a volume of 2,322 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 232,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of ENV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 533,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of ENV. Below is a chart showing ENV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

