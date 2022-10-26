Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ULTA, UPS, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 6,610 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 661,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 796,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 04, 2022, with 674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,400 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 21,597 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 1,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 10,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,800 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

