Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ULTA, MSFT, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 6,030 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 603,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 146,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 15,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,723 contracts, representing approximately 272,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 591,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,200 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

