Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UHS, MOS, T

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS), where a total of 2,841 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 284,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.6% of UHS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 484,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,300 underlying shares of UHS. Below is a chart showing UHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 28,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,000 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 268,755 contracts, representing approximately 26.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 120,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

