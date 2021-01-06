Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UFS, PENN, MUR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Domtar Corp (Symbol: UFS), where a total of 9,476 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 947,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 190.3% of UFS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 497,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,100 underlying shares of UFS. Below is a chart showing UFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 71,447 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.9% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,100 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR) options are showing a volume of 53,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.3% of MUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 29,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MUR. Below is a chart showing MUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

