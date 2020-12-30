Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UBER, QCOM, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 90,680 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 8,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 883,600 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 38,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 4,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,800 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 7,928 contracts, representing approximately 792,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 1,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

