Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UBER, MDT, HEI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 134,321 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 10,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) saw options trading volume of 30,050 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,400 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) saw options trading volume of 3,179 contracts, representing approximately 317,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 716,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, MDT options, or HEI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.