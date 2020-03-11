Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UBER, LYFT, CNK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 189,099 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 36.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 11,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) options are showing a volume of 66,847 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 4,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,600 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK) saw options trading volume of 18,505 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 17,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

