Markets
UBER

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UBER, ALGN, DOCU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 151,717 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 23,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,607 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 360,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 546,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $630 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,900 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 13,037 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,400 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, ALGN options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER ALGN DOCU

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular