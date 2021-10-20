Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UBER, ALGN, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 151,717 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 23,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,607 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 360,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 546,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $630 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,900 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 13,037 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,400 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

