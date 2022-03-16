Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UAVS, LEN, SIVB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (Symbol: UAVS), where a total of 9,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 969,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of UAVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,500 underlying shares of UAVS. Below is a chart showing UAVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 10,174 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,800 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) options are showing a volume of 2,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 222,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 547,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,700 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAVS options, LEN options, or SIVB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

