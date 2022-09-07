Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, SBUX, DISH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 37,147 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,600 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 27,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) saw options trading volume of 15,033 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,000 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

