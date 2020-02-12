Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, MA, NHI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 27,630 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 6,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 19,838 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI) saw options trading volume of 986 contracts, representing approximately 98,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of NHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 206,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,800 underlying shares of NHI. Below is a chart showing NHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, MA options, or NHI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

