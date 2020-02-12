Markets
UAL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, MA, NHI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 27,630 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 6,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 19,838 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI) saw options trading volume of 986 contracts, representing approximately 98,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of NHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 206,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,800 underlying shares of NHI. Below is a chart showing NHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, MA options, or NHI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UAL MA NHI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular