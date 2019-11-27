Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, AVGO, C

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 9,296 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 929,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,500 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 9,070 contracts, representing approximately 907,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 47,902 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 9,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,000 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, AVGO options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.