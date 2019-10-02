Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TYL, C, ABMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TYL), where a total volume of 1,257 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 125,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.8% of TYL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of TYL. Below is a chart showing TYL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 71,454 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,600 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) options are showing a volume of 2,741 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 274,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of ABMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 533,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,600 underlying shares of ABMD. Below is a chart showing ABMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TYL options, C options, or ABMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.