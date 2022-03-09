Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TXRH, SI, NRIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH), where a total of 9,796 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 979,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.4% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,000 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI) options are showing a volume of 4,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 476,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of SI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 726,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,000 underlying shares of SI. Below is a chart showing SI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nurix Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: NRIX) saw options trading volume of 2,268 contracts, representing approximately 226,800 underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of NRIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 361,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,100 underlying shares of NRIX. Below is a chart showing NRIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
