Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TXRH, MCD, QS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH), where a total volume of 2,971 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 297,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 648,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 10,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) saw options trading volume of 34,438 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 3,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,000 underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
