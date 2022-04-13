Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TXG, DGX, BIIB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 10x Genomics Inc (Symbol: TXG), where a total of 4,965 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 496,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of TXG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of TXG. Below is a chart showing TXG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) options are showing a volume of 5,900 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 590,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,200 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 4,574 contracts, representing approximately 457,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 986,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,300 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TXG options, DGX options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.