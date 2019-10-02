Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TWTR, UNP, CVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total of 53,279 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 3,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,500 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 15,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,800 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 29,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,300 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWTR options, UNP options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.