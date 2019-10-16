Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, PLAN, ACHN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total of 36,625 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Anaplan Inc (Symbol: PLAN) saw options trading volume of 25,610 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 106.5% of PLAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 10,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PLAN. Below is a chart showing PLAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACHN) saw options trading volume of 17,445 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 103.5% of ACHN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,600 underlying shares of ACHN. Below is a chart showing ACHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

