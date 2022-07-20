Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, NET, PANW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 14,650 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 1,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,400 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 22,233 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 5,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 582,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring July 22, 2022, with 612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
