Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, MS, X

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 12,520 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,900 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 42,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,400 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 76,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 9,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 954,100 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

