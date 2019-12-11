Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, GTT, PLAN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 15,453 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

GTT Communications, Inc (Symbol: GTT) saw options trading volume of 7,333 contracts, representing approximately 733,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of GTT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of GTT. Below is a chart showing GTT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Anaplan Inc (Symbol: PLAN) saw options trading volume of 15,264 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of PLAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,100 underlying shares of PLAN. Below is a chart showing PLAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

