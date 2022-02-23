Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TTWO, SQ, BTU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 10,426 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,100 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 92,484 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 4,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,600 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 31,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,100 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, SQ options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
