Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TTWO, FEYE, INO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total volume of 9,467 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 946,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,300 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE) options are showing a volume of 21,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of FEYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 10,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FEYE. Below is a chart showing FEYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: INO) saw options trading volume of 209,311 contracts, representing approximately 20.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of INO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 02, 2020, with 16,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of INO. Below is a chart showing INO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, FEYE options, or INO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.