Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TTD, RHP, SKY

Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 12,255 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring February 28, 2020, with 1,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,500 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP) saw options trading volume of 2,356 contracts, representing approximately 235,600 underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of RHP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of RHP. Below is a chart showing RHP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyline Champion Corp (Symbol: SKY) options are showing a volume of 4,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 412,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of SKY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 595,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SKY. Below is a chart showing SKY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

