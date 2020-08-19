Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TTD, PEP, TDG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 6,486 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 648,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,600 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 18,088 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,900 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) saw options trading volume of 2,148 contracts, representing approximately 214,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 415,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

