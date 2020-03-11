Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, WYND, CC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 246,143 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 24.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring March 13, 2020, with 17,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Wyndham Destinations Inc (Symbol: WYND) options are showing a volume of 11,394 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.4% of WYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 867,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 7,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 771,400 underlying shares of WYND. Below is a chart showing WYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) saw options trading volume of 51,684 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 116.3% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 24,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

