Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, ROKU, BOX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 577,036 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 57.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 445.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2200 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 27,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2200 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 272,888 contracts, representing approximately 27.3 million underlying shares or approximately 376.9% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 26,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) saw options trading volume of 28,822 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 215.3% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 5,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,900 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

