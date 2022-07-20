Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, NVDA, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 570,553 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 57.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 191% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 31,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 694,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 69.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 77,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 748,681 contracts, representing approximately 74.9 million underlying shares or approximately 99.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 80,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, NVDA options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TSLA NVDA AAPL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Most Popular