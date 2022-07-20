Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, NVDA, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 570,553 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 57.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 191% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 31,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 694,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 69.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 77,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 748,681 contracts, representing approximately 74.9 million underlying shares or approximately 99.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 80,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, NVDA options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.