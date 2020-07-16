Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, FSCT, VIAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 405,884 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 40.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 273.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring July 24, 2020, with 32,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

ForeScout Technologies Inc (Symbol: FSCT) saw options trading volume of 16,760 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 137.2% of FSCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,500 underlying shares of FSCT. Below is a chart showing FSCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) saw options trading volume of 175,207 contracts, representing approximately 17.5 million underlying shares or approximately 131.8% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 49,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

