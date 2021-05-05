Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, CF, IT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 480,296 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 48.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 152.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 31,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) saw options trading volume of 18,110 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 109.5% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,700 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT) saw options trading volume of 7,058 contracts, representing approximately 705,800 underlying shares or approximately 97.7% of IT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 722,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,900 underlying shares of IT. Below is a chart showing IT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

