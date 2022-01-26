Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TRV, STX, IT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV), where a total volume of 10,124 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.2% of TRV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 8,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 818,600 underlying shares of TRV. Below is a chart showing TRV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 10,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 3,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT) options are showing a volume of 2,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 229,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of IT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 430,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,000 underlying shares of IT. Below is a chart showing IT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TRV options, STX options, or IT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.