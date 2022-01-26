Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TRV, STX, IT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV), where a total volume of 10,124 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.2% of TRV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 8,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 818,600 underlying shares of TRV. Below is a chart showing TRV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 10,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 3,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT) options are showing a volume of 2,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 229,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of IT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 430,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,000 underlying shares of IT. Below is a chart showing IT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TRV options, STX options, or IT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.