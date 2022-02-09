Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TROX, SPG, AAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX), where a total volume of 5,271 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 527,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of TROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,700 underlying shares of TROX. Below is a chart showing TROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) saw options trading volume of 11,014 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 209,107 contracts, representing approximately 20.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 13,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

