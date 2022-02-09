Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TROX, SPG, AAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX), where a total volume of 5,271 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 527,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of TROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,700 underlying shares of TROX. Below is a chart showing TROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) saw options trading volume of 11,014 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 209,107 contracts, representing approximately 20.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 13,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TROX options, SPG options, or AAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.