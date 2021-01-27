Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TRIP, TTD, EPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP), where a total of 36,256 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 144.1% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 12,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 13,387 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 140.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 951,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 1,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

And EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) saw options trading volume of 13,367 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 129.8% of EPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,300 underlying shares of EPR. Below is a chart showing EPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

