Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TRIP, MGM, OKTA

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP), where a total of 11,488 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 44,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 10,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 4,808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 480,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,600 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TRIP options, MGM options, or OKTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

