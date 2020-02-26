Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TRIP, MDB, PAYC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP), where a total of 12,775 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 5,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 561,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) options are showing a volume of 4,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 474,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,300 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

