Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TPR, FDX, AAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR), where a total of 13,522 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,000 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 6,950 contracts, representing approximately 695,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 131,138 contracts, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 18,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

