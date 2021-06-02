Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TPR, CONN, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR), where a total volume of 17,695 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 5,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,000 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Conns Inc (Symbol: CONN) options are showing a volume of 1,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 115,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of CONN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 234,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,200 underlying shares of CONN. Below is a chart showing CONN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 126,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 8,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 858,000 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TPR options, CONN options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

