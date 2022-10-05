Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TOL, SPOT, BAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), where a total of 9,893 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 989,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 6,994 contracts, representing approximately 699,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 189,518 contracts, representing approximately 19.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 60,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

