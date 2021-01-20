Markets
TOL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TOL, NKE, ONEM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), where a total volume of 8,628 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 862,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 29,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And 1Life Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ONEM) saw options trading volume of 6,163 contracts, representing approximately 616,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of ONEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,700 underlying shares of ONEM. Below is a chart showing ONEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TOL options, NKE options, or ONEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TOL NKE ONEM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular