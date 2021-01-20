Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TOL, NKE, ONEM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), where a total volume of 8,628 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 862,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 29,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And 1Life Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ONEM) saw options trading volume of 6,163 contracts, representing approximately 616,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of ONEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,700 underlying shares of ONEM. Below is a chart showing ONEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

