Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TNDM, MU, ATRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), where a total volume of 4,233 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 423,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 922,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring May 01, 2020, with 1,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,000 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 129,563 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 6,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,600 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AtriCure Inc (Symbol: ATRC) options are showing a volume of 2,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 222,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of ATRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 487,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,400 underlying shares of ATRC. Below is a chart showing ATRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TNDM options, MU options, or ATRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.