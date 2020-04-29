Markets
TNDM

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TNDM, MU, ATRC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), where a total volume of 4,233 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 423,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 922,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring May 01, 2020, with 1,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,000 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 129,563 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 6,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,600 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And AtriCure Inc (Symbol: ATRC) options are showing a volume of 2,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 222,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of ATRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 487,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,400 underlying shares of ATRC. Below is a chart showing ATRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TNDM options, MU options, or ATRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TNDM MU ATRC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular