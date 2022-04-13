Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TMUS, TTWO, DISH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total of 40,810 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.1% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $139 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 16,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $139 strike highlighted in orange:
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 8,332 contracts, representing approximately 833,200 underlying shares or approximately 55% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 1,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,900 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 10,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 2,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,200 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TMUS options, TTWO options, or DISH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.