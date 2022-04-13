Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TMUS, TTWO, DISH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total of 40,810 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.1% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $139 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 16,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $139 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 8,332 contracts, representing approximately 833,200 underlying shares or approximately 55% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 1,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,900 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 10,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 2,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,200 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TMUS options, TTWO options, or DISH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

