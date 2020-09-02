Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TMUS, DBX, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total volume of 19,221 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,400 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX) saw options trading volume of 38,460 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 8,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 896,700 underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 89,980 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 10,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

