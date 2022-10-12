Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TMO, DICE, RSI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO), where a total volume of 6,119 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 611,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,400 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

DICE Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DICE) saw options trading volume of 5,971 contracts, representing approximately 597,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of DICE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,800 underlying shares of DICE. Below is a chart showing DICE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rush Street Interactive Inc (Symbol: RSI) saw options trading volume of 3,098 contracts, representing approximately 309,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of RSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 681,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of RSI. Below is a chart showing RSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TMO options, DICE options, or RSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

