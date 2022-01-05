Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, VST, W

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 31,717 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 28,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.5% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 15,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 9,894 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 989,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,700 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

